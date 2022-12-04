Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $452,000 Stock Position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Rating) by 210.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,604 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 102,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 251,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 90,863 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP lifted its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 186,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the period.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Stock Performance

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF stock opened at $13.21 on Friday. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $27.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.67.

