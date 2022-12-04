Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $463,000 Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,799 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Solar by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,636 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,655 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in First Solar by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,495 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 9,629 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in First Solar by 239.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,941 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 35,219 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in First Solar by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 27,984 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on First Solar from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Susquehanna upped their price target on First Solar from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on First Solar from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Argus upped their price target on First Solar from $123.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.91.

Shares of FSLR opened at $168.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.27 and a beta of 1.28. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $173.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.30 and a 200-day moving average of $110.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $629.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.97 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 3.75%. First Solar’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total value of $75,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,843.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

