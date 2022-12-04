Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USRT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA USRT opened at $52.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.19. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $44.80 and a one year high of $68.08.

