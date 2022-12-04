Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,632 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of LW opened at $87.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.42 and a 200-day moving average of $77.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.71 and a 52 week high of $88.04.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 93.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $397,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,072,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

