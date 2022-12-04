Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Invests $465,000 in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $736,000. Oak Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $840,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 220,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,976,000 after buying an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,243,000.

iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

ISCV stock opened at $56.02 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF has a 12 month low of $47.24 and a 12 month high of $61.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.25 and its 200 day moving average is $53.07.

