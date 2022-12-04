Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 128 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,594 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,965 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts
In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $197,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,285.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $197,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,285.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total transaction of $237,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,923.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,960 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,038. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of EA opened at $132.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.88. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.24 and a twelve month high of $142.79.
Electronic Arts Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 23.68%.
About Electronic Arts
Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.
Featured Articles
