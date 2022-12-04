Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 13,026 Shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Rating) by 85.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,026 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPZ. Treasure Coast Financial Planning bought a new position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CPZ opened at 16.37 on Friday. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of 14.42 and a fifty-two week high of 21.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 15.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is 16.59.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Announces Dividend

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.26%.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

