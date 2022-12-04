Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 226 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Globe Life by 216.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Globe Life by 40.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Globe Life by 75.2% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Globe Life by 22.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE GL opened at $121.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.34 and a 200 day moving average of $103.07. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.44 and a 1 year high of $122.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 12.02%. Research analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Globe Life news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $344,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $344,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.74, for a total transaction of $2,502,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,638.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,011 shares of company stock worth $12,476,404. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GL has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globe Life currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.38.

Globe Life Profile

(Get Rating)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

See Also

