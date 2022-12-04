Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases New Shares in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,468 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moreno Evelyn V bought a new position in Signature Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 672,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,472,000 after purchasing an additional 88,083 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new position in Signature Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,817,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Signature Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $518,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Signature Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $361,000. Institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens cut their target price on Signature Bank to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Signature Bank from $248.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Signature Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Signature Bank from $216.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Signature Bank from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.50.

Signature Bank Price Performance

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $136.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62. Signature Bank has a one year low of $129.96 and a one year high of $374.76.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $717.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.63 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 41.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 21.49 EPS for the current year.

Signature Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

