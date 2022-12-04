Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNA. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 391.7% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 752.2% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Snap-on Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $244.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $222.33 and its 200 day moving average is $216.90. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $245.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 31,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.79, for a total value of $7,382,153.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,012,669.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total transaction of $1,453,804.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,088,004.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 31,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.79, for a total value of $7,382,153.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658,765 shares in the company, valued at $154,012,669.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,683 shares of company stock valued at $10,875,392. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

See Also

