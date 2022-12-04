Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 145 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $105.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.58. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $77.00 and a 1-year high of $107.18. The firm has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.20. PACCAR had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 19.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 13,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $1,331,203.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,845.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 29,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $2,778,533.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,092,447.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 13,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $1,331,203.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,845.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,443 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,381. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PCAR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PACCAR from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. BNP Paribas raised PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.60.

About PACCAR

(Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.