Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 260 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,011 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 35,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LEN has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James cut Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup began coverage on Lennar in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Lennar from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Lennar from $97.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Wedbush cut Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.80.

Lennar Price Performance

Lennar stock opened at $88.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.43. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $62.54 and a 52 week high of $117.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 7.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.44 and a 200-day moving average of $78.96.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.04 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 14.04%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.92%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

