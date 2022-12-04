Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 550 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $305,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $290,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 233,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,216,000 after buying an additional 30,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,792,000. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $1,615,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,279 shares in the company, valued at $18,754,926.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $4,336,250 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Up 0.3 %

CRSP stock opened at $54.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.69 and its 200 day moving average is $64.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.70. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $42.51 and a 1-year high of $86.95.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,831.79% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRSP shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.44.

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.