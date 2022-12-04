Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 847 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,322,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,589,514,000 after purchasing an additional 388,156 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,119,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,874,884,000 after acquiring an additional 612,842 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,023,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,238,485,000 after acquiring an additional 227,391 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,145,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $875,324,000 after acquiring an additional 381,282 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,136,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,818,000 after acquiring an additional 179,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.13.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $159.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.76. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.78 and a 52 week high of $228.84. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 87.08%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

