Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Takes $462,000 Position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 18,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of CVB Financial by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. 72.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at CVB Financial

In other news, EVP David F. Farnsworth sold 3,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $98,170.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,990.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP David F. Farnsworth sold 11,553 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $329,376.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,033.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David F. Farnsworth sold 3,447 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $98,170.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,990.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Price Performance

CVBF opened at $28.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.18. CVB Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $29.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.41.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a net margin of 41.25% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $144.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVB Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from CVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

CVB Financial Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

