Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Takes Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,232 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,287,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $628,174,000 after purchasing an additional 526,175 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,181,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $259,211,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 20.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,701,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,072,000 after purchasing an additional 285,161 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,144,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,051,000 after purchasing an additional 23,902 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 880,562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,620,000 after purchasing an additional 36,660 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $168.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $152.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $159.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.80.

Insider Activity

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Down 1.2 %

In related news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 300,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.29, for a total transaction of $40,587,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,827,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,792,711.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Anil Seetharam sold 54,848 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.52, for a total transaction of $7,487,848.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,127,136.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 300,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.29, for a total value of $40,587,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,827,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,792,711.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 416,527 shares of company stock worth $54,603,728 over the last 90 days. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WMS stock opened at $95.33 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.76 and a fifty-two week high of $153.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.08). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 51.62%. The firm had revenue of $884.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.86%.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

(Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

