Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 11,015 Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) by 60.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,297 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,015 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 273.9% in the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 72,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 53,103 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 127,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 33,026 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 148,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 54,034 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of BTZ opened at $10.83 on Friday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $15.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average of $10.70.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Featured Articles

