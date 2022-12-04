Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires Shares of 12,780 Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:UAPR)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:UAPR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 12,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New in the second quarter valued at $42,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New by 32.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New during the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New during the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - April New alerts:

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA UAPR opened at $25.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.69 and a 200 day moving average of $24.91. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New has a twelve month low of $24.21 and a twelve month high of $26.57.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:UAPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - April New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - April New and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.