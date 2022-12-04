Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires Shares of 6,659 Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Futu in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Futu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Futu by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Futu by 22.9% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Futu by 41.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 19.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FUTU shares. CLSA upgraded Futu from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Futu from $60.60 to $51.50 in a report on Sunday, August 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Futu from $58.00 to $64.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, DBS Vickers initiated coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.72.

Shares of FUTU opened at $66.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.35. Futu Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $21.23 and a 1 year high of $67.90.

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

