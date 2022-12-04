Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,251 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Paycom Software were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,967,962 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,067,181,000 after buying an additional 615,839 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 877,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,061,000 after purchasing an additional 283,892 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 456,317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,059,000 after buying an additional 278,342 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,207,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 24,086.8% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 167,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $339.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.82 and a 52-week high of $442.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $327.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $324.96.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, August 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $339.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.13.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

