Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stock Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,717 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Mplx were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPLX. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 34.9% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mplx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 5.5% in the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

MPLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Mplx to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

Shares of NYSE MPLX opened at $33.82 on Friday. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $27.47 and a 1 year high of $35.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.80. The company has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.67%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

