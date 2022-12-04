Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 1,080 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:FMAR)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:FMAR – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FMAR. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 24.5% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $32.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.07. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March has a 12-month low of $28.90 and a 12-month high of $34.36.

