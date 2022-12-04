Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 57 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 13.5% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,468,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $314,254,000 after buying an additional 99,739 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 33.7% in the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 100,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,500,000 after acquiring an additional 25,343 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $222.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $181.36 and a one year high of $379.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $217.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.25.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $989.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.65 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 11.54%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.42.

In related news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.59, for a total value of $212,544.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,600,422.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.59, for a total value of $212,544.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600,422.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 2,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.90, for a total value of $569,522.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,500.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,668 shares of company stock worth $897,603 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

