Cetera Investment Advisers Buys New Holdings in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 72,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 115.8% during the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 416,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 223,665 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 156.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE LND opened at $5.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.46. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $9.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas ( NYSE:LND Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $85.63 million for the quarter. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 24.73%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil. The company operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton, and Other. It is involved in the cultivation of soybean, corn, sorghum, and cotton, as well as sugarcane; and production and sale of beef calves after weaning.

