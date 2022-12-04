Cetera Investment Advisers Buys New Position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 31,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GHY. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,113,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,894,000 after acquiring an additional 176,457 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council increased its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 805.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 99,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 88,149 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the first quarter worth $760,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 27,959 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 115,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 25,581 shares in the last quarter.

Get PGIM Global High Yield Fund alerts:

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock opened at $11.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.39. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $15.48.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.06%.

In related news, Director Barry H. Evans purchased 10,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.61 per share, for a total transaction of $106,757.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,242.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barry H. Evans purchased 10,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.61 per share, with a total value of $106,757.82. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 79,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,242.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry H. Evans purchased 12,538 shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.61 per share, for a total transaction of $133,028.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,485.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Profile

(Get Rating)

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.