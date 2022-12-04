Cetera Investment Advisers Cuts Stock Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 416.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 41.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on ALK. Cowen dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.30.

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $150,322.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,254.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $46.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 116.75 and a beta of 1.43. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.19 and a 12-month high of $61.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

