Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the first quarter worth $145,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the second quarter valued at about $222,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the second quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 4.1% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 17,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Trading Down 0.3 %

BSEP opened at $31.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.31. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September has a twelve month low of $28.09 and a twelve month high of $33.58.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.