Cetera Investment Advisers Has $309,000 Holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 171.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,165 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Upstart were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 154.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Upstart by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Upstart by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in Upstart by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Upstart by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Upstart news, Director Kerry Whorton Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $41,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,066.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Kerry Whorton Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $41,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 768 shares in the company, valued at $16,066.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $59,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,508 shares in the company, valued at $992,573.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,893 shares of company stock valued at $231,780. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Upstart Stock Down 1.9 %

UPST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Upstart from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Upstart to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.36.

NASDAQ UPST opened at $18.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.25. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $199.80.

About Upstart

(Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Further Reading

