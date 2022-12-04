Cetera Investment Advisers Has $311,000 Stock Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,921,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,117,000 after buying an additional 234,447 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 749,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,240,000 after acquiring an additional 21,493 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 38.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 663,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,173,000 after purchasing an additional 183,493 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 454,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,568,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

Shares of PAG stock opened at $125.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.27. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.58 and a 12 month high of $131.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 18.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.47%.

About Penske Automotive Group

(Get Rating)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.