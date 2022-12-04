Cetera Investment Advisers Has $317,000 Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,603,393,000 after buying an additional 2,774,661 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,015,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,539,922,000 after purchasing an additional 149,655 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,096,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,131,879,000 after purchasing an additional 570,027 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 74.5% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,235,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,441,000 after purchasing an additional 954,535 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,106,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,424,000 after acquiring an additional 98,674 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Insider Transactions at Stanley Black & Decker

In related news, Director Robert J. Manning bought 30,000 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,565,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert J. Manning purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $2,565,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $424,038.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 0.5 %

SWK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.08.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $81.94 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.24 and a 52-week high of $196.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.60 and its 200-day moving average is $94.47.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 35.09%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.