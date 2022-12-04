Cetera Investment Advisers Has $318,000 Stock Holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,220 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in NCR were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NCR. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NCR by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 33,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 32.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of NCR by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 55,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joseph E. Reece purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.82 per share, with a total value of $104,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,234.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Adrian Button sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $264,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,466 shares in the company, valued at $906,217.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph E. Reece bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.82 per share, with a total value of $104,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,234.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NCR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of NCR from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NCR in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NCR from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

NCR stock opened at $23.65 on Friday. NCR Co. has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.96 and its 200 day moving average is $27.73.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. NCR had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

