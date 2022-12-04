Cetera Investment Advisers Has $325,000 Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,121 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Ciena were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CIEN. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ciena during the first quarter worth $41,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 5,312.5% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Ciena during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Ciena by 236.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CIEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Ciena from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ciena from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.74.

Ciena Stock Performance

NYSE CIEN opened at $44.77 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $78.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.31 and a 200-day moving average of $46.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $867.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.95 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ciena news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,470 shares in the company, valued at $966,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $42,370.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,208 shares of company stock worth $1,549,651 in the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

