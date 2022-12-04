Cetera Investment Advisers Has $327,000 Position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Sonos were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONO. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Sonos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sonos in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Sonos by 2,100.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Sonos by 23.4% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SONO. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Sonos to $26.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Sonos from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sonos from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th.

SONO stock opened at $18.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.92. Sonos, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $32.01.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

