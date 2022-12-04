Cetera Investment Advisers Has $332,000 Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,299 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,383,000 after buying an additional 8,203,831 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 410.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,770,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,593,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641,334 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,654,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,811 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,423,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 58.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,652,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,310,000 after purchasing an additional 610,412 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CFG shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $41.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.54 and a 200-day moving average of $37.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 42.00%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

