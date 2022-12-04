Cetera Investment Advisers Has $335,000 Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Equifax were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,808,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,799,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,363 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P raised its position in Equifax by 1,169.5% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 1,004,399 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $238,143,000 after purchasing an additional 925,280 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,720,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,304,828,000 after purchasing an additional 252,490 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 728.5% during the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 251,718 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,009,000 after purchasing an additional 221,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 29.4% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 967,899 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $176,913,000 after buying an additional 220,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EFX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $195.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Equifax from $221.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.57.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of EFX stock opened at $201.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.93 and a 200-day moving average of $188.46. The company has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.98 and a 52 week high of $300.11.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.09. Equifax had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Melissa D. Smith bought 672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $148.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,549.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Julia A. Houston sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $827,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,904.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa D. Smith acquired 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $148.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,549.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,100 shares of company stock worth $5,146,968. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Featured Articles

