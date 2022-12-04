Cetera Investment Advisers Has $343,000 Stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of REZ. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 243.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 3,545.5% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 457.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 144.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000.

iShares Residential Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares Residential Real Estate ETF stock opened at $73.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.02. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $66.03 and a 12-month high of $100.05.

