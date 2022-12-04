Cetera Investment Advisers Has $350,000 Stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,926,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 86.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 30,139 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period.

Get Sprott Uranium Miners ETF alerts:

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:URNM opened at $66.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.38. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.00 and a fifty-two week high of $94.85.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.