Cetera Investment Advisers Has $365,000 Holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,167,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,352,000 after buying an additional 1,229,799 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,637,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,332 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,659,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,045 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Genworth Financial by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 16,982,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,196,000 after purchasing an additional 286,007 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,752,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590,196 shares during the period. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $916,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,639,625 shares in the company, valued at $16,669,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Genworth Financial Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genworth Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of GNW opened at $5.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.13. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $5.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Genworth Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.