Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in PG&E were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCG. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of PG&E by 1.8% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 53,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 3.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 31,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 10.3% during the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 12,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group International Inc. CA increased its holdings in PG&E by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 348,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,159,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Price Performance

PCG stock opened at $15.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.55. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $15.91. The company has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $1,083,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,187 shares in the company, valued at $9,154,431. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $1,083,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,154,431. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $516,950,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,743,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,545,372,824.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 70,083,330 shares of company stock worth $995,783,290 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PCG. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PG&E from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on PG&E from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PG&E from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

About PG&E

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

