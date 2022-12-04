Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) by 254.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,547 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Gold Fields were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GFI. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter worth about $695,000. qPULA Trading Management LP raised its position in Gold Fields by 76.6% in the second quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 22,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 9,846 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gold Fields during the second quarter worth $1,085,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 62.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 198,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 76,206 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 3.7% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 158,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 5,652 shares in the last quarter. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GFI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.40.

Gold Fields Price Performance

Gold Fields Profile

Shares of GFI opened at $11.18 on Friday. Gold Fields Limited has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $17.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.18.

(Get Rating)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.