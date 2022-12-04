Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 926 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,642,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,184,503,000 after acquiring an additional 848,679 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,121,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,142,000 after purchasing an additional 366,027 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 2,271,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,102,000 after buying an additional 27,799 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 287.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 325,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,332,000 after buying an additional 241,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $16,045,000.

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF stock opened at $46.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.49.

