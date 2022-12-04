Cetera Investment Advisers Invests $312,000 in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WTW opened at $247.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.77. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $187.89 and a 12 month high of $249.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $220.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on WTW. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.60.

In other news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $216,567.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,178 shares in the company, valued at $457,946.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 13,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $2,888,741.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,034,938.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,030 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $216,567.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,946.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,875 shares of company stock worth $5,306,249 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

