Cetera Investment Advisers Invests $359,000 in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,681,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,405,000 after acquiring an additional 77,223 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC now owns 575,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,236,000 after purchasing an additional 17,022 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 551,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,027,000 after purchasing an additional 66,288 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 493,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,230,000 after purchasing an additional 35,418 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 5,276.0% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 418,809 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA VSGX opened at $51.11 on Friday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a one year low of $42.07 and a one year high of $62.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.59.
