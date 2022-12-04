Cetera Investment Advisers Lowers Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTEC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter worth $48,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 197.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

FTEC opened at $102.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.88. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $86.19 and a 12-month high of $138.08.

