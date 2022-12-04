Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 351 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GWX. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 404.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 63.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GWX opened at $30.49 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $38.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.21.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

