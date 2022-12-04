Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 83,870 Shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) by 342.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,870 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Hyliion were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Hyliion by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 111,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Hyliion by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 407,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hyliion by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Hyliion by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 50,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Hyliion by 13,618.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Dennis M. Gallagher bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $62,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 281,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,468.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Dennis M. Gallagher acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $62,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 281,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,468.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew H. Card, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $31,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 56,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,463.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 42,150 shares of company stock worth $130,240. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hyliion Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Hyliion in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Hyliion from $3.00 to $2.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Hyliion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.85.

Shares of Hyliion stock opened at $3.04 on Friday. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $6.82. The firm has a market cap of $546.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.34.

Hyliion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications; and battery packs. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

Recommended Stories

