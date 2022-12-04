Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 881 Shares of iShares Edge High Yield Defensive Bond ETF (BATS:HYDB)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge High Yield Defensive Bond ETF (BATS:HYDB – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 881 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Edge High Yield Defensive Bond ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HYDB. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge High Yield Defensive Bond ETF by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 17,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 6,068 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge High Yield Defensive Bond ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Edge High Yield Defensive Bond ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period.

iShares Edge High Yield Defensive Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BATS:HYDB opened at $44.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.49. iShares Edge High Yield Defensive Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.60 and a fifty-two week high of $51.73.

