Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in SEI Investments were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,792,881 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,369,000 after acquiring an additional 968,459 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,143,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $369,873,000 after buying an additional 452,434 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,645,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $701,203,000 after buying an additional 260,417 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $10,920,000. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,596,000. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEIC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on SEI Investments from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SEI Investments from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.80.

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $63.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.01. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.90.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $817,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,933.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 83,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $4,592,067.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,136,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,163,135.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $817,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,933.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,486 shares of company stock valued at $5,415,802. Insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

