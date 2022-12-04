Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,819 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in 3D Systems were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 3D Systems during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 251.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,809 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in 3D Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered 3D Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised 3D Systems to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3D Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

DDD opened at $10.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 1.54. 3D Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $24.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

In other 3D Systems news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,219.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other 3D Systems news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 569,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,219.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 6,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $68,076.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,383.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

