Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in STORE Capital were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STOR. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 14.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,489,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,391,000 after buying an additional 1,723,090 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in STORE Capital in the first quarter valued at $35,418,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 360.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,466,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,812 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,200,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,306,000 after purchasing an additional 830,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the first quarter valued at $21,224,000. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STOR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on STORE Capital to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STORE Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.50 to $32.25 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.28.

STORE Capital Stock Up 0.0 %

STORE Capital Increases Dividend

Shares of STOR opened at $31.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. STORE Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $34.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.38%.

STORE Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.